Kylie Jenner Trolled For Asking Fans To Donate Money For Makeup Artist Brain Surgery

Mar 22, 2021, 08:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

We never know what trends on Twitter and whose statements can grab the attention of social media folks. Some statements make a difference whereas a few others made by celebrities come in for sharp criticism.

Kylie Jenner drew backlash after seeking donations for makeup artist Samuel Rauda's brain surgery. Rauda met with a car accident last weekend, Kylie Jenner posted a request for her fans to contribute money.

She shared an Instagram story with the black and white photo of Rauda and wrote, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone takes a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families (sic) go fund me."

With this post, most of the celebs and fans tweeted that it was sad to see that Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, one of the highest-paid celebs of 2020, according to Forbes, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million, asking fans for money. After Kylie Jenner's post, the hashtag #KylieJenner is trending on Twitter.

Writer Charlotte Clymer said on Twitter, "Her makeup artist apparently needs $60k. Kylie Jenner paying that would be like someone with $100k net worth sparing $6.72 to pay off a friend's medical bills. In other words, paying off her friend's medical bills would be like buying a premium latte for Jenner."

Moumita for City Council D24 Twitter handle posted, "Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare. Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees' healthcare." She made a series of tweets. Here are the tweets.

Here are some more tweets with hashtag #KylieJenner.

Advertisement
Back to Top