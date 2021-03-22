We never know what trends on Twitter and whose statements can grab the attention of social media folks. Some statements make a difference whereas a few others made by celebrities come in for sharp criticism.

Kylie Jenner drew backlash after seeking donations for makeup artist Samuel Rauda's brain surgery. Rauda met with a car accident last weekend, Kylie Jenner posted a request for her fans to contribute money.

She shared an Instagram story with the black and white photo of Rauda and wrote, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone takes a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families (sic) go fund me."

With this post, most of the celebs and fans tweeted that it was sad to see that Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, one of the highest-paid celebs of 2020, according to Forbes, who has an estimated net worth of $900 million, asking fans for money. After Kylie Jenner's post, the hashtag #KylieJenner is trending on Twitter.

Writer Charlotte Clymer said on Twitter, "Her makeup artist apparently needs $60k. Kylie Jenner paying that would be like someone with $100k net worth sparing $6.72 to pay off a friend's medical bills. In other words, paying off her friend's medical bills would be like buying a premium latte for Jenner."

Moumita for City Council D24 Twitter handle posted, "Kylie Jenner, who makes $19K/hr asking for $$$ from her fans to help her make up artist pay for a $60,000 surgery, is an excellent example of why we need universal healthcare. Even billionaire employers like Kylie and Walmart aren’t willing to pay for their employees' healthcare." She made a series of tweets. Here are the tweets.

This behavior is symbolic of the action of rich people in general, including corporations. Taxpayers, for example, pick up the tab for employees at big companies like Amazon and Walmart whose paychecks won’t cover access to healthcare. https://t.co/wjLoBPabnb — Moumita for City Council D24 (@disruptionary) March 21, 2021

Here are some more tweets with hashtag #KylieJenner.

I love how Twitter is dragging Kylie Jenner for donating $5k to her makeup artist gofundme after needing brain surgery. The whole family is trash. They created a whole brand from a blow job & approproation of black culture. FOH! #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/JNGAqDqgPH — outraged_contentment (@outragedcontent) March 21, 2021

#KylieJenner after donating 5k dollars to her make up artist #SamuelRauda for the surgery pic.twitter.com/AwiMChgdjr — Froot4grammy (@JuniorKenz05) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner with her catfishing ass really made a go fund me for her makeup artist/ friend her FIREND ..wow she is literally a billionaire 👁👄👁#KylieJenner #Kylie pic.twitter.com/SHCFAMCV2z — 𝑗𝑎𝑠𝑚𝑖𝑛𝑒 (@jmcxd_) March 21, 2021

The audacity of #KylieJenner to ask fans to help with her friend who needs emergency brain surgery is bold and ridiculous!!! Y’all been flaunting cars, trips and parties during a pandemic!! Ask your rich privileged friends or pay for it yourself..😒😒😒🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/qrC0KjJPRp — Connie (@Konii_san) March 22, 2021

Let me get this straight #KylieJenner 👹set up a go fund me

Page for her makeup Artist

CLASSLESS , Lack of Empathy

but Lady Gaga paid ALL of Dogwalker’s Hospital bills

CLASSLY , Showing compassion — lawana gilbert- (@Kaygirl8Lawana) March 21, 2021

Kylie Jenner going on her billion dollar bank account to donate 5k to her makeup artist #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/axh0ZEZfOI — Christian Reeves (@attorneycrissy) March 21, 2021

kylie jenner earns 450k per day and she can’t donate 60k for her employer’s surgery? huh??? Retweet#KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/FRRTcXP65a — gautam gada (@realgattsby) March 21, 2021

We also want to make 450K a day.. #KylieJenner — Shinjini Das (@SpeakerShinjini) March 21, 2021

Part of Kylie closet y’all but she want US to donate $60,000 to her MUA.. #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/IGae3vytyy — A Blessing (@BLM_004) March 22, 2021

“Kylie Jenner asks fans to donate to her go fund me for her make up artist that got in an accident and needs surgery.” Like??? What??? Pay for it with your money?? Did you forget about your billions of dollars you have?? #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/y0AHNv6ukY — ✨🎀Tara🎀✨ (@JustBearyCute) March 21, 2021

#KylieJenner buying her daughter two Birkins for $15k each, but asking her FANS to donate money because her make up artist needs $60k for a brain surgery, is the next level of selfishness… pic.twitter.com/0oYkF5rJKm — Inspirational Women (@inspo_women) March 21, 2021

Hoping @GoFundMe will establish a rule that if you're a billionaire setting up a GoFundMe for your working friend who needs health care, then the settings automatically default only to your bank account and that you must 100% fund the entire campaign. CC #KylieJenner — Joe Sanberg (@JosephNSanberg) March 21, 2021