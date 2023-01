Kurnool Woman Dies After Being Struck by Seattle Police Car

A woman has died after she was struck by a marked Seattle police vehicle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 23-year-old woman was hit while she was walking near Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Jaahnavi Kandula.She belongs to Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

Officers performed CPR while waiting for Seattle Fire Department medics to arrive.

Once medics were at the scene, they took over lifesaving measures and transported Kandula to Harborview Medical Center, where she later died.

Police said the driving officer was on a priority one call at the request of the Seattle Fire Department.

Also Read: Multiple People Shot At During Chinese New Year Fest in California - LA Times