On the second day of the visit, the Telangana delegation led by Minister KTR held a series of meetings with top leadership teams of various companies in London.

In a round table meeting organized by UK India Business Council and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) in London, Minister KTR interacted with automobile industry leaders and pitched the state as an investment destination. Minister stated that Telangana is one of the front runners in the EV revolution.

During the session, Minister KTR mentioned that Telangana State has launched a comprehensive and progressive EV Policy. He stated that several marquee EV companies have already chosen Telangana to set up their facilities. Minister said that Telangana ranks top in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings and has a strong ecosystem in Defence R&D, and the emerging Storage industry.

During the day, noted British Indian Businessman and President of the Confederation of British Industry Lord Karan Bilimoria hosted Telangana IT & Industries Minister KTR at the UK Parliament. Minister later interacted with MPs, representatives of CII & CBI, & Indo-British APPG. During the interaction, Minister KTR informed the MPs, and other participants about the trailblazing initiatives of Telangana & stated that Telangana and Hyderabad are preferred investment destinations for IT, Life Sciences & Pharma, Aerospace & Defense and Food Processing Sectors. After the meeting, Lord Karan Billimoria gave an extensive tour of the British Parliament to the Minister.

Minister KTR held a meeting with a delegation from W Midlands India in London today. Minister highlighted that India has the best think force in the world and due to its demographic dividend offers ample skilled youth. “When you choose India for your investment, it is important that you choose the right gateway. Telangana is that state which has the best policy environment and also a progressive leadership,” said Minister KTR.

Minister KTR spoke about the robust IT ecosystem of Hyderabad and stated that the city has a rich talent pool, and also offers the best infrastructure for any company. He added that Telangana is the fastest growing State in the country.

In another meeting, Mr. Paul Macpherson & Mr. Brad Hilborn from the Technology & Strategic Services Group of HSBC met Minister KTR in London. "HSBC has a strong presence in Hyderabad. I’m happy to see HSBC reiterate its commitment to do more business in Telangana," said Minister KTR.

Nandita Sahgal Tully from ThomasLloyd Group met Minister KTR today. ThomasLloyd Group is one of the earliest developers of solar projects in Telangana. “Glad to learn that the company wishes to make more investments in the state in diverse areas like solar, energy storage and EVs,” Minister KTR said.

Later, Minister KTR met the leadership team of Pearson company and Cranfield University Vice-Chancellor in two different meetings in London.

