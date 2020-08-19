Kirill Dmitriev the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund which is funding the vaccine that may cure COVID-19 said that "Moscow is keen to manufacture coronavirus vaccine 'Sputnik V' in India."

Sputnik V has been developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Sputnik V vaccine consists of two shots that use different versions of adenoviruses that are responsible for causing the common cold. The manufacturers have engineered to carry the gene for the surface protein, or spike, of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

Dmitriev in his first interview with an Indian news channel said that, "We have great cooperation with India, Indian scientists and Indian manufacturers. They understand our technology. We saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi comment that India is open to the manufacture of the vaccine in their country. India has already invested heavily in the vaccine sector with top companies and there are manufacturing capabilities in India, so Moscow is keen to develop Sputnik V in India."

Russia became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine and it was developed jointly by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry. According to the reports, clinical trials of the vaccine started on June 18 and included 38 volunteers. All the participants developed immunity. The first group was discharged on July 15, the second group on July 20. Russia is in a plan to administer the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines to health workers.

Here is the video that shows how Sputnik V will wipe out coronavirus.

(With inputs from India Today)