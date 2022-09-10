London: King Charles III, who was born as Charles Philip Arthur George, has officially been proclaimed Britain’s monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony at St. James' Palace. Charles acceded to the throne automatically upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

With the official proclamation, Charles has become a king and head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. However, Charles' coronation as king will take place at a later date.

The Accession Council formalized Charles as the sovereign officially confirming his position. During the ceremony, former prime ministers, bishops and a host of politicians shouted "God Save The King". At 73 years of age, Charles is also the oldest person ever to assume the British throne.

King Charles was proclaimed as Britain's monarch at a ceremony in St. James's Palace https://t.co/d8Kku5Leyv pic.twitter.com/YE4qAOr97T — Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2022

Making his personal declaration, Charles said: "In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God."

King Charles III was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and his eldest son Prince William who will now be heir to the throne and known by the title Prince of Wales. The ceremony was attended by the Accession Council which comprises senior politicians and officials who advise the monarch.

In Britain, people started gathering outside royal palaces in the early hours of Saturday morning, with thousands flocking to Buckingham Palace to pay respects to the queen. The nation is mourning until the state funeral for Elizabeth, however, the dare for the funeral has not been announced yet.



