King Charles’ First Christmas Day Speech Touches Upon Current Social Issues

London: King Charles III hosted his first traditional family Christmas as a monarch on Sunday. The Christmas festivities were held at Sandrigham royal estate in Norfolk for the first time.

This is the first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September aged 96. The royal family attended the morning service at Mary Magdalene Church. The King and Queen Consort Camilla is joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In his inaugural traditional Christmas Day message, King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. In his message, the British monarch reflected on the cost of living crisis being faced by the people of the English country.

In his televised speech, King Charles touched on current social issues and some of his beliefs and causes like supporting a multi-faith approach to religion, the importance of public service and concern for the disadvantaged.

“I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all, their time, to support those around them in greatest need,” said the King.

The British monarch remembered the ‘love and sympathy’ that followed Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition,” said the King.

“With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light,” the King extended his greetings to the people.

