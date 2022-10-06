Kidnapped Sikh Family Found Dead in California Orchard

All four members of the Sikh family kidnapped in California earlier this week, including an eight-month old baby girl, were found dead in an orchard on Wednesday, authorities said.

The family, hailing from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, had been kidnapped on October 3 from their newly-opened trucking business in Merced County, California. The suspect, Jesus Manuel Salgado, had been taken into custody on Tuesday and remains in the hospital in critical condition after he tried to kill himself.

“There are no words to describe the anger I feel," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a press conference on Wednesday evening. “There’s a special place in hell for this guy," he said about Salgado.

“It’s horribly, horribly senseless," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four Sikh family members in the US , and said there should be a high-level probe into the matter.

In a tweet, CM Mann said, “Got the news of the killing of four Indians including an eight-month old child in California".

“Also appeal to Union External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar that there should be a high-level probe into the matter,” he said in a tweet in Punjabi while expressing grief over the killing.

