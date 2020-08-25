The chicken-centric chain, KFC or Kentucky Fried Chicken had decided to drop the iconic "finger lickin' Good" slogan as the coronavirus health crisis continues. KFC on Monday announced that the 64-year-old motto will be temporarily suspended saying that the slogan doesn't feel right at a time when the entire globe is fighting against the coronavirus.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC quoted, "We find ourselves in a unique situation having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment."

A KFC spokeswoman told FOX Business that the ad campaign was being conducted in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and some parts of Asia. It is said that the campaign wasn't featured in the US market.

A KFC official added that, "While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.” It is said that Ireland will blur the words 'finger lickin' on some of its marketing materials, as opposed to deleting any of those marketing strategies.

KFC had earlier pulled advertisements featuring the famous slogan after coronavirus pandemic outbreak. It comes after complaints being made on featured montage of people licking their own fingers.

Following a spike in coronavirus cases, KFC had briefly shut down its outlets around the world in March. KFC outlets have now opened at most areas, however, with safety measures in place.