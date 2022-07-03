Washington, USA: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha inaugurated Telangana Pavilion in Washington DC on Saturday (local time). The pavilion was opened at the 17th Convention and Youth Conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA), which is being held at Walter E Convention Centre in Washington DC.

On this occasion, Kavitha unveiled a special edition of ‘Bathukamma’ book while participating in a prime meet organised by the ATA representatives. The ‘Bathukamma’ book was authored by Prabhavati.



“It is a matter of pride to set up a Telangana Pavilion in the ATA Mahasabha to explain to Telugu people in America about the programmes being undertaken by the Telangana government,” the TRS MLC said.

The ATA Conference showcases the prowess of Telugu Intellectuals, Technological experts, Doctors, Prominent businessmen, cultural and literary experts both from India and the USA.

Describing Telugu people in the US, a pride of India, Kavitha said, “Once upon a time, NT Rama Rao gave recognition to Telugu people in India and KCR gave recognition to Telangana people in India. Similarly, ATA has brought recognition to Telugu people in America,” observed Kavitha.

She urged the local Telugu Associations to set up a museum in any city to promote Telugu culture and traditions for the benefit of the future generations.