Kanye West's Wife Kim Kardashian Files For Divorce

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage. The news of Kim and Kanye's divorce proceedings came just a few days after US media reported that they have been living separately and are going through counseling on regular relationship issues.

According to TMZ website, the separaion was an amicable as a divorce can be.

According to sources, "It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months. They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Kim and Kanye - one of the cutest couples globally and they got married in May 2014 in a lavish manner. The couple have four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Kardashian, 40, is asking for joint custody of the couple's four children. Kardashian's publicist confirmed the divorce filing but did not provide further details.

Kanye West spoke about his struggles with bipolar disorder. In 2016, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Kim shared a message about her husband on Instagram stories: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

Kim further added that, “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and of Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

A few days ago, Kanye West tweeted, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform." In another deleted tweet, he wrote, Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday."

According to the reports, West has been living at wyoming while Kim and the children are staying in California. It would first divorce for West and third for Kardashian.