Senator Kamala Harris has scripted history as she became the first Indian-American and also the first Black woman to accept the nomination for vice-president from a major political party in the US.

Harris in her acceptance speech said that, "Let's fight with conviction. Let's fight with hope. Let's fight with confidence in ourselves and a commitment to each other." She stressed the importance of her family in shaping her as a leader.

She said that her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris raised her and taught her to put family first. She asserted that, “She raised us (Harris and sister, Maya,) to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage. She taught us to put family first, the family you’re born into and the family you choose.”

"She raised us to be proud, strong Black women, and she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage," Kamala Harris said during her #DemConvention speech, speaking warmly of her late mother and emphasizing the importance of family pic.twitter.com/wgLk6PODY1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 20, 2020

Harris continued her speech and said that “Family is my uncles, my aunts, and my chithis”. The word 'Chithis' created much buzz on Twitter after Harris mentioned it in her speech. Chithis means aunt in Tamil. Indian born American author and TV host, Padma Lakshmi took to her Twitter and tweeted, "I literally have tears in my eyes. KamalaHarris just said “chithis” which means auntie. My heart is so full right now." The tweet has got 126.4k likes and 8.9 retweets. Harris also paid tribute to the Black women that came before her and she vowed to fight for the nation.

Kamal Harris' mother is from India wheras her father is from Jamaica. If elected in November 3 presidential elections then Harris would be the first-ever women vice president of the United States. Harris has had a stellar career beginning as a public prosecutor in California. She was the first female African-American elected to the position of the district attorney for San Francisco. In 2017, she became the second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer.