Kamala Harris To Biden After Win: We Did It Joe

HYDERABAD: Kamala Harris, the first female, first Indian-American and first Asian vice-president elect of the US. After Joe Biden winning the presidential race, Kamala Harris telephoned US President-elect Joe Biden and told that, "We did it, Joe. You are going to be the next president of the United States." Kamala Harris took to her Twitter and shared the video clip. Here is the video.

Kamala Harris said that, "Now the real work begins." She tweeted as, "To beat this pandemic. To rebuild our economy. To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society. To combat the climate crisis. To heal the soul of our nation. The road ahead won't be easy. But America is ready. And so are JoeBiden and I."

She also tweeted that, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

In another tweet, Kamala Harris wrote, "For four years, you marched and organized for equality and justice, for our lives, and for our planet. And then, you voted. You voted for hope, unity, decency, science, and truth when you chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America."