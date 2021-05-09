Kabul: Bomb Blast Near Girls School Kills 50, Students Among Victims

A heart-wrenching incident occurred in Afghanistan's Kabul. Explosions triggered by a car bomb and mortars outside a girls' school in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 55 people and injured more than 150, mainly female students.

A majority of those killed were students from the Sayed ul Shuhada academy, and many of them were hospitalized with serious injuries. Officials said most of the students are between the ages of 11 and 15.

Afghanisthan Prime Minister blamed Taliban insurgents for this attack. The wounded were taken to hospitals, and a huge number of people rushed to donate blood to them. The death toll is expected to increase, according to officials. In Afghanistan, ISIS is waging a war on minority Shiites.

Several people were killed in a recent bombing. The Taliban retaliated by saying that the bombings were carried out solely by ISIS. ISIS has also been accused of aiding and abetting crimes by the Afghan intelligence agency.