Kabul : Two Russian diplomats were among 20 killed in an explosion outside the country’s embassy in Afghanistan capital, Kabul on Monday, Russian state-affiliated media RT said.

At least people have also been injured in this explosion. As per the local police a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.

“The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognized and shot by Russian embassy [Taliban] guards ... there is no information about casualties yet,” Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

Two Russian diplomats were among 20 people killed on Monday in an explosion outside the country’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, local media reported. DETAILS: https://t.co/vzErpRt1V5 pic.twitter.com/Jo5zldv8cD — RT (@RT_com) September 5, 2022

According to unconfirmed reports, the blast allegedly took place outside the embassy gates where Afghans were waiting for visas.

It may be noted here that Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago.

#Kabul: A short video of today's explosion in front of the Russian embassy, Russian citizens, diplomats, and many other people were killed and injured in this explosion. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Fju2IU9Gjr — Saeedullah Safi (@SaeedullahSafi7) September 5, 2022

Earlier on Friday, a prominent Afghan cleric was among the people killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in Herat province.

(With agencies inputs)

