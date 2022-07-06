Kaali Poster Row: Canada's Aga Khan Museum Issues Apology After Indian High Commission's Complaint

After the Indian High Commission urged Canadian authorities to withdraw the Kaali Poster in which Goddess Kali was shown smoking as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto, the museum issued a statement on Tuesday saying that they deeply regret the caused offence to the members of the Hindu and other faith communities.

Toronto Metropolitan University’s project presentation was hosted at the Aga Khan Museum in the context of the Museum’s mission to foster intercultural understanding and dialogue through the arts under the project titled "Under the Tent".

"The museum deeply regrets that one of the 18 short videos from ‘Under the Tent’ and its accompanying social media post have inadvertently caused offence to members of the Hindu and other faith communities," the statement read.

"Respect for diverse religious expressions and faith communities forms an integral part of that mission," the statement said.

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about the "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto."

What is Kaali Poster controversy?

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has drawn flak on social media for hurting the religious sentiments of some sections of people with the depiction of goddess Kaali. The Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker shared a poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the Goddess Kaali and she could be seen smoking. One could also see the LGBT community flag in the background.

