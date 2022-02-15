Justin Trudeau Imposes Curbs, Emergency in Canada Over COVID Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday has imposed curbs and invoked emergency powers to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralyzed the Capital Ottawa and blocked border crossings over the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

For the past two weeks, thousands of protesters mostly truck drivers have clogged the streets of Ottawa with their vehicles in the capital, railing against vaccine mandates and other virus precautions and condemning Trudeau's government.

They are demanding roll-back of the January 15 federal rule that mandated 14-day quarantine for those returning from the United States unless they are fully vaccinated.

The protesters are also demanding all Covid-19 restrictions in Canada, including mandates on masks and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theatres.

The protests have caused shortages of auto parts that have forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota, and Honda to close plants or cancel shifts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stood firm against easing the country's Covid-19 restrictions.

I want to be very clear about what we are – and are not – doing by invoking the Emergencies Act, and how taking this step will help get the situation under control. In case you missed our announcement earlier today, watch this: pic.twitter.com/htGmZH09Jd — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2022

Trudeau however ruled out using the military and threatened to tow away vehicles to keep essential services running; freeze truckers' personal and corporate bank accounts, and suspend the insurance on their rigs. The protesters are also demanding Trudeau's resignation. (Inputs India Today)

