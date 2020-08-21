WASHINGTON: As US goes on polls this November, Joe Biden has officially accepted the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party, urging the American voters to come together to overcome a "season of darkness" that has cloaked the US for "much too long".

Biden, 77, was introduced by a video that went through the former vice president's life, and career, and highlighted his role as a father, husband and political leader.

Biden's children, Ashley Biden and Hunter Biden, spoke before their father accepted the nomination.

"We want to tell you what kind of president our dad will be. He will be tough. And honest. Caring and principled. He'll listen, he'll be there when you need him. He'll tell you the truth even when you don't want to hear it. He'll never let you down," they said together. "He's been a great father, and we think he will be a great president," they said.

While accepting the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday night, Biden said in Delaware that "united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America."

"The current president's cloaked American darkness for much too long," Biden said in an opening that targeted President US Donald Trump.

"Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I''ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It''s time for us — for we the people — to come together," he said.

It may also be noted that Biden, 77, scripted history by selecting 55-year-old Kamala Harris, an Indian-American and an African-American, as his running mate in the election on November 3. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California senator Harris, if elected, would be second in line of succession after Biden.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told voters outside his opponent Joe Biden's Pennsylvania birthplace in Old Forge that the Democrat has sold out American workers and would be a "nightmare" if he got into power. Biden is "your worst nightmare," Trump said.

"He spent the last half century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs and letting other countries steal our jobs," Trump had said hours before Biden was to address the nation and accept the Democratic nomination for the White House, as reported by an international news agency.