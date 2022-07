Japan's Former PM Shinzo Abe Shot At In Nara

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in western Japan on Friday. He was taken to hospital. He is showing no vital signs after being taken to the hospital.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on-site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” Japanese broadcaster NHK said in an alert.

Abe was prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister of Japan.