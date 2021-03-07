IWD 2021: International Women's Day Speech in English On Choose To Challenge Theme To Inspire and Motivate Her!

International Women's Day 2021 is being celebrated across the globe on March 8 like every year. The day is very special for the UN has set aside the date as an exclusive day for women to acknowledge their existence and celebrate womanhood. A day when a women's step towards breaking the glass ceiling to prove herself on par with the other sex is recognised. Even though women struggle on a daily basis, this special day is March 8 which is celebrated as International Women's Day to honour all that women have achieved.

This year International Women's Day on March 8, 2021, the theme that has been chosen for IWD 2021 is 'Choose to Challenge'. This means that we stay accountable for our actions and we also have control over our thoughts. Remember what Mahatma Gandhi said? 'Be the change you wish to see in the world'. So this Women's Day theme for International Women's Day 2021, Choose to Challenge simply means to make choice to change, challenge to emerge successfully. To create an inclusive world and remove gender bias and inequality, every woman must first make a beginning somewhere. So, let's #ChoosetoChallenge. I am sure if are not where we wish to be then it means something is stopping us from achieving our goals.

If you are looking for some inspirational speech to give on International Women's day to motivate her, then we hope this short paragraph is enough to make her realise that the only thing that is stopping her from achieving her goals is her. Like they say beginning is half done. So first, the willingness to do something or the inclination to achieve something matters a lot. Once that's done, there's no looking back. We all know that the hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world too. So if a woman puts her mind to something, nothing can stop her from achieving that. So this year's theme for International women's day is very apt at that. Once a woman chooses to challenge what is being told to her to accept, half the battle is won.

Even though most countries accord utmost respect to women and particularly in India. A Sanskrit shloka goes, "Yatra naryasthu poojyanthe, ramanthe tatra devathaha." Loosely translated, this means God resides where women are worshipped. However, the disparity in pay, treatment of women persists in most parts of the world to this day. But the relentless fight of women to enjoy their rights should never stop. So this year's women's day theme 'choose to challenge' holds good till we achieve that parity.

Here's wishing you all a very Happy Women's day on this International Women's Day 2021.