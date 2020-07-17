US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump holding a can of beans in support of Goya Foods has opened a can of memes on social media.

Goya Foods is a popular brand among Latino Americans and is the largest Hispanic-owned US food company. The company hit the news after its CEO Robert Unanue praised Donald Trump at an event last week. The company sparked controversy as several people consider Trump's policies towards the Hispanic people racist and discriminatory.



Due to this, Goya Foods faced a social media boycott of the company.

After Trump heaped praise on Goya, Ivanka also followed and tweeted a photo holding a can of Goya Beans and saying, "If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno."

Soon #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya started trending online.

Netizens started expressing their disregard by posting about it and also memes started doing the rounds.

Many also pointed out that what Trump and Ivanka did are a violation of a law of 'United States Office of Government Ethics' which reads,

"Executive branch employees may not use their Government positions to suggest that the agency or any part of the executive branch endorses an organization (including a nonprofit organization), product, service, or person."

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 15, 2020

If it's Ivanka, it has to be vapid, feckless, insincere, and complicit. You never even held a can of Goya before your racist dad #RecklessTrump decided he needed a distraction. Stop worrying about the Goya.

Start worrying about the DEAD.pic.twitter.com/dDcc9Sb6IW — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 15, 2020