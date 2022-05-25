At least 19 children and two adults including a teacher were killed after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in rural Texas on Tuesday. This is the deadliest American elementary school shooting in a decade. Meanwhile, University Hospital in San Antonio said on Twitter it had received two patients from the shooting in Uvalde, one child and one adult.

Governor Greg Abott told reporters that the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by the police officers. In the shootout two officers have received minor injuries.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly,” Greg Abott told reporters in a news conference.

The shooting took place just before noon at Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, a small city west of San Antonio.

Also Read: WEF 2022 DAVOS: Watch AP CM YS Jagan Speak At 'Future-proofing Health Systems' Session

Parents in Uvalde were terrified and shocked. “This is just evil,” Rey Chapa reacted to the school killings using an expletive. While another resident Ryan Ramirez in San Antonio said he could not find his daughter, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary school. “I’m trying to find out where my baby’s at,” he said.

The motive for the school carnage in Texas was not immediately known while the authorities said the suspect acted alone.

Eva Mireles is identified by her family as the teacher who was shot-and-killed inside Robb Elementary School, today. Texas DPS says at least 18 children are dead. The reported gunman — Salvador Ramos (18) — was killed by a tactical team. @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/NISGhowkkP — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 25, 2022

President Joe Biden, who was returning from a trip to Asia, called Governor Abbot from Air Force One. Biden in his address to the nation called for new gun restrictions.

He made an emotional plea for the US to “stand up to the gun lobby” and “turn pain into action” after a shooting incident at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

President Biden addresses the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/hyscFyyNfz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 25, 2022

Biden called on the nation to pray for the parents and siblings of those dead. “To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” he said.

While the Vice President Kamala Harris said, “enough is enough” and called the nation to “have courage to take action.”