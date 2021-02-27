It Cost 2.8 Crores To Relocate 139 Year Old Victorian Mansion in San Francisco

San Francisco: Nowadays shifting house is hectic work to do. People really feel it a pain to pack and move from one place to another. But moving from one house to another is nothing extraordinary. Think about moving an entire house from one place to another does prove to be an extraordinary sight.

A 139-year-old Victorian mansion in San Francisco has moved to a new address six blocks away for a whopping price of Rs 2.9 crore.

The six-bedroom house was moved by professionals who loaded the huge structure onto giant dollies. The house was moved at the speed of 1 mph, while onlookers assembled in the streets to witness the spectacular sight.

The two-storeyed olive-toned house has a brown door and large windows. San Francisco Chronicle reported this shifting was in planning for many years. Phil Joy had to secure permits from more than 15 city agencies before finally moving the structure to its new address, said the veteran house mover.

Moving the house wasn't a cakewalk even after the security permits, as a lot of changes had to be made along the route to successfully relocate it. There was lots of work which included ripping up parking meters along the route, trimming tree limbs, and relocating traffic signals.

In the end, all turned out well and the house was successfully moved to its new address.