Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in the Israeli general elections and said he looks forward to continuing their joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.

“Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. Mr. Modi also thanked Mr. Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership. “I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples,” Modi said.

Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

Thank you @yairlapid for your priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership. I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our peoples. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

Israel's longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, was elected back into power, with latest election updates on Thursday after his right-wing allies won a clear majority in parliament to form the next government to end the political impasse plaguing the country. Israelis voted on Tuesday for an unprecedented fifth time in four years to break the political impasse and Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc won 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset - the Israeli parliament. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday. Lapid congratulated his opponent and said, "The State of Israel is above all political considerations and I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel." ( With inputs from India Today)

Also Read: Indian-origin Rishi Sunak Becomes First Hindu PM of UK, Profile of Rishi Sunak?