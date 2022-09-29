Israel Ready to Share Nuke Tech with Arab Nations Who Signed Abraham Accords

Tel Aviv: Israel is ‘ready’ to share its state-of-the-art nuclear technology with Arab nations that have normalised relations with the Jewish state, Israeli Atomic Energy Commission (IAEC) Director General Moshe Edri said.

Moshe made this remark while addressing the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Wednesday. He made reference to the US-brokered Abraham Accords (peace deal) which saw the UAE and Bahrain normalise ties with Tel Aviv, followed by Sudan and Morocco. It may be noted here that other Arab countries like Egypt and Jordan had made peace with Israel in 1979 and 1994 respectively.

“We are hopeful that the new spirit in our region, as demonstrated in the Abraham Accords, will mark a path forward for meaningful direct dialogue within our region, including in the nuclear fora,” Moshe said.

Israel has no nuclear plants, but it operates nuclear research reactors. The Jewish state is a non-signatory state of the Treaty of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

“Israel's state-of-the-art technology provides us with significant levels of knowledge and capabilities, which we are ready to share with others, of course, under the IAEA umbrella,” he added.

The nuclear installation, Shimon Peres Negev Research Centre based in Dimona, is widely thought to be used for the covert production of Israel's nuclear arms, which Israel neither admits nor denies possessing.

(With agency inputs)