ISIS Leader al-Qurayshi Killed In US-led Syria Raid

ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during US-led Syria raid. It was the biggest US raid in the country since the 2019 operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Biden administration officials said that Qurayshi blew himself up as US forces approached his compound and it resulted in many civilian casualties. According to Pentagon, there were no US casualties.

"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," the White House said in a statement.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi–the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation." the statement added.

"Thanks to the bravery of our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room. He added, "Knowing that terrorist had chosen to surround himself with families, including children, we made a choice to pursue a Special Forces raid at a much a greater risk to our own people rather than targeting him with an airstrike."

Qurayshi succeeded ISIS founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019 after his death. He was named Caliph after the death of Abu Bakr. Qurayshi was named by several aliases and kept a low profile. The US Rewards for Justice program offered a reward of $10 million for information about him. His history in the organization is also murky.

