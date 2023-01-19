Baghdad: At least two people have been killed and dozens more injured during a stampede at Iraq’s Basra stadium on Thursday. According to the doctors at Basra General Hospital, 38 people were injured in the incident.

The deadly incident happened as thousands of spectators had gathered to attend the Arabian Gulf Cup final between Iraq and Oman. This was the first international soccer tournament held in the country in four decades. Some reports suggested that thousands of people gatecrashed the Al Mina stadium despite announcing that the stadium is full and gates have been closed.

Viwer's discretion advised.

Warning, Viewer Discretion Advised: Video shared online (copied from Adam News on Telegram) showing the chaos from the stampede ahead of the football match at #Iraq’s Palm Trunk stadium in #Basra. https://t.co/vMDvfmlxX3 pic.twitter.com/pGDQeASiLb — Laith Alkhouri (@MENAanalyst) January 19, 2023

It is believed the gathering of thousands of people without tickets caused the stampede. The match was scheduled to kick-off at 7 pm local time but the soccer fans had gathered outside the stadium since morning.

Also Read: Meet Indian Players Who Scored ODI Double Centuries For India

The Iraqi Ministry of Sports appealed to fans to leave the area as they cannot hold the match in the presence of uncontrollable large crowds. An official of the Interior Ministry said in a statement that in the interest of the safety of people, fans should not enter the stadium without buying tickets.

Also Read: Jamaican Sprinter Usain Bolt Loses $12 Million in Financial Scam