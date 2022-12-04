Iran Shuts Down Morality Police as Protestors Step Up Anti-Regime Demonstrations

Tehran: Following a call for renewed protests against the Iranian regime, Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said the government has scrapped its ‘morality police’. However, it’s not clear whether the law that imposes the mandatory dress code will be abolished too.

The Iran regime is facing massive protests after the death of young woman Mahsa Amini on September 16, whose detention by the unit of morality police in the national capital for not adhering to the country’s mandatory dress code for women triggered large-scale demonstrations. Later, the post-mortem reports claimed Amini died of pre-existing conditions, however, her family suspected it as a custodial death.

Responding to a query on termination of morality police, Montazeri said it “has no connection with the judiciary and was shut down by the same place that it had been launched from in the past.”

“Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary and have been abolished,” Public Prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Iran enforces a strict dress code for women as well as men and its morality police is tasked with ensuring ‘moral security’ in the society. The morality police would usually patrol the streets in white and green vans asking women to re-adjust their headscarves if not properly worn, however, reports suggest that these vans have not been seen around for quite some time.

