WASHINGTON: An arrest warrant was issued against US President Donald Trump and 36 others by Iran, for allegedly carrying out drone strike attacks which killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, said Ali Alqasimehr, Tehran prosecutor on Monday, June 30.

Iran sought the help of Interpol for detaining Trump and others in the case.

According to reports, the US killed Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force leader Soleimani, by carrying out a drone strike in Iraq on January 3. Even Washington accused the leader of masterminding attacks on US forces with the help of Iranian-aligned militias.



The prosecutor said that warrant had been issued on Trump and others on charges of murder and other terrorist actions.

Alqasimehr also said that Iran had asked for Interpol's help in order to issue the red notices for Trump and others, who were a part of an action plan in the killing of Soleimani. A red notice is the highest level notice that can be issued by an Interpol on an individual to pursue their arrest.

But Interpol refused to intervene in the issue, and said it was not in accordance with its rules and constitutions and it cannot intervene in any of the military, political, religious or racial activities.

Alqasimehr said that there were several people involved in the case along with Trump, civilian officials and the US military, but he didn't disclose the names of persons.

Iranian general Soleimani, along with five others were killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3. Along with Soleimani, deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was also killed in the drone strike.