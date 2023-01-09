Iran: Brutal Crackdown Against Anti-Regime Protesters Continues, 3 More Sentenced to Death

Tehran: Amid growing international criticism, the Iranian regime’s crackdown on the anti-government protesters in connection with protests sparked by the custodial death of Mahsa Amini over violation of hijab law continues as three more protesters have been sentenced to death. So far, 17 protesters have been condemned to capital punishment.

According to a statement on judiciary's Mizan Online website, the three protesters Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Yaghob Kordsofla were sentenced to death on charges of ‘waging war on God’.

In a similar case, Iranian professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani was handed a 16 years prison term for allegedly ‘assisting in waging war against God’. He was also facing the possibility of the death penalty. However, his case evoked a strong reaction from the international soccer community as well as local people.

Iranian authorities have been giving harsher penalties to the anti-government protesters since Amini's death in mid-September. Meanwhile, Tehran has accused the Western governments of fomenting unrest in the country.

