International Mother Language Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

International Mother Language Day 2022: The 21st of February is International Mother Language Day. The UN-designated day recognises the importance of languages and multilingualism in advancing inclusiveness, as well as the Sustainable Development Goals' emphasis on leaving no one behind.

History of International Mother Language Day

Bangladesh was the driving force behind the creation of International Mother Language Day, which was approved by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference in 1999 and has been observed annually since then. In the year 2000, the inaugural International Mother Language Day was observed all around the world.

Significance of International Mother Language Day

The day symbolises how an intergovernmental organisation like UNESCO views cultural and linguistic variety as critical to the long-term sustainability of society. According to UNESCO, it is within the organisation's mandate for peace that it seeks to maintain the distinctions in cultures and languages that develop tolerance and respect for variety.

As more languages become extinct, linguistic diversity is increasingly threatened. According to the United Nations, 40% of the world's population lacks access to education in a language they speak or comprehend. On days like these, native languages are promoted and efforts to preserve them are made.

Progress is being made in mother tongue-based multilingual education, with a rising recognition of its relevance, particularly in early schooling, and increased dedication to its growth in public life.

Theme for International Mother Language Day 2022

The subject of the 2022 International Mother Language Day, according to the United Nations, is "Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and Opportunities." This year's topic, according to the UN, emphasises the potential role of technology in advancing multilingual education and supporting the development of high-quality teaching and learning for all.

COVID-19's experiences, particularly in the sector of education, demonstrated how important technology is for distance learning. The United Nations recognises that technology can alleviate some of education's most pressing issues. As a result, efforts are being made with this year's theme to emphasise how multilingual education based on mother tongue is a fundamental component of inclusion in education.