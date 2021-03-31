International Booker Prize 2021 Longlist Announced: Check Titles, Authors

The International Booker Prize 2021 list was recently announced and this time the list includes books from 11 different languages. The nominees are from 12 countries from 4 continents. The prize money for the winner will be £50,000.

It is an honour that is bestowed upon the author and translator of the book. The Booker Prize is a yearly award event. The prize goes to a fiction book that is written in any language, was translated into English and released in UK or Ireland. The prize money goes to both the author and the translator. It will be equally split between them.

When a person is both the author and the translator, they keep the entire cash prize. In this case, the one in running is Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o. His book “The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi” is one of the top contenders.

There are a total of 13 books nominated for the Booker Prize. On April 22, we will be getting the Top 6 of the year with the final Winner announcement on June 2.

Here is the list of Nominees for the Booker Prize:

I Live in the Slums by Can Xue, translated from Chinese by Karen Gernant and Chen Zeping

At Night All Blood Is Black by David Diop, translated from French by Anna Moschovakis

The Pear Field by Nana Ekvtimishvili, translated from Georgian by Elizabeth Heighway

The Dangers of Smoking in Bed by Mariana Enríquez, translated from Spanish by Megan McDowell

When We Cease to Understand the World by Benjamín Labatut, translated from Spanish by Adrian Nathan West

The Perfect Nine: The Epic Gikuyu and Mumbi by Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, translated from Gikuyu by the author

The Employees by Olga Ravn, translated from Danish by Martin Aitken

Summer Brother by Jaap Robben, translated from Dutch by David Doherty

An Inventory of Losses by Judith Schalansky, translated from German by Jackie Smith

Minor Detail by Adania Shibli, translated from Arabic by Elisabeth Jaquette

In Memory of Memory by Maria Stepanova, translated from Russian by Sasha Dugdale

Wretchedness by Andrzej Tichý, translated from Swedish by Nichola Smalley

The War of the Poor by Éric Vuillard, translated from French by Mark Polizzotti