Instagram will be banned in Russia from Monday (March 14th, 2022). Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram through his Twitter said that 80 Million Russians are going to lose their Instagram accounts. This decision was taken just a day after Facebook allowed the posts that called for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin in countries including Russia, Ukraine, and Poland.

"On Monday, Instagram will be blocked in Russia. This decision will cut 80 million in Russia off from one another, and from the rest of the world, as 80% of people in Russia follow an Instagram account outside their country. This is wrong," Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, a Meta spokesperson has said that temporary changes have been made to Facebook. However, it would not allow any calls for violence against Russian civilians

"On March 11, Meta Platforms Inc. made an unprecedented decision by allowing the posting of information containing calls for violence against Russian citizens on its social networks Facebook and Instagram." The Russian communication agency said that "messages are circulating on the Instagram social network encouraging and provoking violent acts against Russians, in connection with which the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office demanded that Roskomnadzor restrict access to this social network."

No one in Russia will be allowed to use Instagram from March 14. According to the reports, Facebook and Instagram will be banned in the country, but not WhatsApp.

