Inspiring: Supermodel Naomi Campbell Turns Mother at 50, Welcomes First Child

Naomi Campbell, the British supermodel has become a mother at the age of 50. She welcomed a baby girl and made a surprise announcement about it on her Instagram on Tuesday.

She shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote. The face of the baby is not seen, just the feet cradled in the model’s hand.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love,” added Campbell on her Instagram post.

The model wanted to have a child for a long time now. During her interview with Standard magazine in 2017, she shared that, “I think of having a child all the time.” She added that she believes in the modern world right now and the way things are, maybe she can become a mother, whenever she wants.

Many celebrities congratulated the supermodel on her new journey in life. “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around,” posted Marc Jacobs on Instagram.

The Avatar actor Zoe Saldana congratulated Campbell and wrote, “oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”