Indonesia Plane Crash Latest Updates: Body Parts, Debris Found

A Boeing Co. passenger plane carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers, just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital and it crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday. Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and metal fragments from the Java Sea on Sunday morning. The authorities identified the location of Sriwijaya Air SJ182 crash. More than 10 navy ships deployed. Black bags of plane wreckage recovered for investigation. The search and rescue operations are underway.

A spokeswoman for the ministry, Adita Irawati, said that, "The Sriwijaya Air jet lost contact with air-traffic controllers and disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from the country’s capital, Jakarta, transport ministry officials said. It was on a 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island, and went missing at 2:40 p.m. local time."

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said Sriwijaya Air's Flight SJ182 was delayed for an hour before it took off at 2:36 p.m. The Boeing 737-500 disappeared from radar four minutes later, after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 29,000 feet (8,839 meters).

In a statement, the airline confirmed that the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of the province of West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, Indonesia. The aircraft carried 50 passengers and 12 members of the crew, all of whom were Indonesian nationals, including six additional crew members for another trip.

