Indonesia: OnlyFans Model Jailed For Shooting Obscene Video and Vulgar Behaviour at Airport

An OnlyFans model was apprehended after reportedly filming a sex tape at an Indonesian airport. The woman, Siskaeee, is first seen showing her breasts for the camera before raising her skirt up and pleasuring herself, according to the Daily Star. Passengers can be seen strolling behind her in footage obtained at the Yogyakarta International Airport in Java, Indonesia.

Locals discovered the video on the internet last month and reported it to police, according to Techno Trendz. The model was nabbed by cops at a train station in West Java on Saturday, and she has now been remanded in detention.

The Yogyakarta Regional Police verified the arrest of a woman who was suspected of being the one in the video. She was transferred to Yogyakarta to be "legally processed for her activities, which were deemed to have violated the Pornography Law and the ITE (Information and Electronic Transactions) Law," according to spokesman Yuliyanto.

According to local police Chief Muharomah Fajarini, the video captured in the airport parking lot was shot roughly two months ago after the airport workers observed a newly installed traffic sign.

He also noted that she was not wearing any innerwear, implying that "she had planned the sex act in advance." He termed the act "wrong" because it exposed the woman's private parts in a public setting, and he said that airports must maintain "high security, and this kind of disgusting behavior is not permitted."