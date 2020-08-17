Indians celebrated the 74th Independence Day on August 15th. The Indian tricolour was illuminated at the iconic Canadian landmark of Niagara Falls. Some of the members of Indo-Canadian community organised car rallies on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The Twitter handle of 'IndiainToronto' shared a video and tweeted as, "And the tri-colour illuminates one of the world’s most iconic destinations. India in all its magnificence at the Niagara Falls." Niagara is one of Canada's most popular tourist destinations. Here is the video.

The flag-hoisting at Niagara Falls was officiated by India’s Consul General in Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava, at an event organized by the Indo-Canada Arts Council. Niagara falls were illuminated with tri colour of the Indian flag. The special lighting was carried out with the help of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board and Niagara Parks Commission, with the support of Niagara Falls City.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greeted the Indo-Canadian community on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. A statement was issued by the Prime Minister. He tweeted, "The ties between India and Canada, and the people who call them home, run deep. As the people of India celebrate their country's 74th Independence Day today, we send Indo-Canadian communities across Canada our best wishes." Here is the tweet.

In a statement released by his office, Trudeau said, "Today, we join the people of India and Indo-Canadian communities across Canada to celebrate the Independence Day of India, the world’s largest democracy. Canada and India have a strong, longstanding, and vibrant relationship built on our shared traditions of democracy and pluralism, and deep cultural and people-to-people ties. The over 1 million Canadians of Indian heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country."

Canada and India work closely together in international organizations including the United Nations, the Commonwealth, and the World Trade Organization. We look forward to deepening our partnership in important areas like trade and investment, education and skills training, science and innovation, and climate change, for the benefit of the people in both our countries.