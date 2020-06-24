HYDERABAD: Around 3 lakh visa holders from India who were currently residing in the US is likely to get benefited with American president Donald Trump's fresh move of suspending fresh non-immigrant visas.

Trump has taken this decision of suspending fresh non-immigrant visas, to stop the new workers from other countries entering the US till the end of this year, to avoid the risk of unemployment to Americans.

As per the announcement of Trump all the fresh visas including H-1B, H-2B, L-1A, L-1B and J-1 were suspended, and the people who were planning for employment opportunities through any of these visas in the US between June 24 and December 31 won't be allowed into the country.

According to reports, some of the government sources opined that this new policy formulated by Trump will not have any negative impact on the existing H-1B visa-holding Indians in the US and in turn, it will benefit them.

Because with this latest move of Trump there will be a shortage of skilled workforce in the country and therefore the Indians who were already working in the US with H-1B visa can make use of this situation and demand high pay to their work.



As per the studies from the several organisations like the National Academy of Sciences and Brookings Foundation and Federal Reserve the contribution of non-immigrants in the development and growth of the US is very high.

But still, the US government doesn't have any other option rather than opting for this decision of suspending fresh non-immigrant visas in view of rising unemployment and weak economic conditions resulted from COVID-19 outbreak.



As per the new policy formulated by the US will indirectly help the growth and progress of India as more services will be diverted to India.

All the highly skilled individuals, who have earlier planned to visit the US with H-1B visas will be left out with no option other than staying back in the country, so India will have highly skilled individuals, who can contribute their knowledge for India's growth in different sectors like science and technology.