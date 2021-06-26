Indian Woman in UK Pleads Guilty to Killing Child Over COVID Fears

A 36-year-old Indian woman in the United Kingdom pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility after admitting to killing her five-year-old daughter at their house because she was afraid of dying from Covid-19 and thought the small child couldn’t live without her.

As per details, Sutha Sivanantham stabbed her daughter Sayagi 15 times in the bedroom of their south London flat before suffering a serious injury on June 30 last year.

Her husband stated that she was 'terrified of contracting the virus and that the lockdown restrictions may have 'pushed her over the brink,' according to the report.

Sivanantham denied the murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at the Old Bailey on Thursday, and he will be held in custody indefinitely.

Sivanantham, who had been in the UK since 2006 after an arranged marriage, had been suffering from mysterious ailments for about a year before the catastrophe.

She pleaded with her husband not to go to work on the day of the attack, and she called acquaintances to inform them that she was ill. Neighbors hurried to the flat in Monarch Parade, Mitcham, at 4 p.m., and discovered Sivanantham with stab wounds to her abdomen.

Sutha was also found to have self-inflicted stab wounds and was transferred to the hospital for treatment, where she stayed for more than two months before being released into police custody.

Sivanantham claims he hasn't spoken to his wife but acknowledges she isn't to blame for her conduct. ‘I know she wouldn't have been able to kill our daughter if she was well,' he claimed.

Sutha's acute mental disorder was exacerbated by the social isolation and stress induced by the Covid-19 confinement, according to one psychiatrist who treated her. Under sections 37 and 41 of the Mental Health Act, she was committed to a mental health facility for treatment.