Indian Student Wounded In Firing In Ukraine's Kyiv, Hospitalised

An Indian student has reportedly been shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv on Thursday. According to the Union Minister VK Singh, the student was trying to escape Kyiv and was wounded in the firing. He was immediately taken to a hospital. General (Retd) VK Singh speaking to news agency at Poland's Rzeszow airport said, "We heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot. He was taken back into Kyiv and immediately taken to hospital. This is happening in the fighting."

It is all known knowledge that an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv a couple of days ago. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University. He went to buy some provisions from a grocery store and was standing in a queue while Russian Missile strikes reportedly targeted the area. A student from Punjab, Chandan Jindal, a fourth-year student at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University who was hospitalized last month in Ukraine died earlier this week.

The government of India is putting all its efforts to bring back Indians from Ukraine. "A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," Arindam Bagchi, ministry of external affairs spokesperson said.

