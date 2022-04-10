Indian Student Shot Dead In Toronto Robbery Attack

TORONTO: In a tragic incident a 21-year-old Indian student was shot dead by an unidentified man at the entrance of a subway station here in Canada in what seemed to be a robbery attack. The student received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, Vasudev hailed from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and had come to Canada just three months (January) ago to study.

“We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday.We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in the early repatriation of mortal remains," the Consulate General of India wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also expressed grief at the death of the student who was a student at Seneca College and had just got a part-time job at the Mexican restaurant just two weeks ago. “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family. https://t.co/guG7xMwEMt — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2022

Seneca College said Vasudev was enrolled in its marketing management programme.

(1) We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Kartik Vasudev, a student at Seneca College. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Vasudev's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uFi9kILWfh — Student Federation (@SenecaSSF) April 8, 2022

Police said the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall and was last seen carrying a handgun walking south on Glen Road toward Howard Street, according to a news channel.

On April 8th his cousin had shared the news that his cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Torronto yesterday.

My cousin brother Kartik Vasudev was shot dead at a subway station in Torronto yesterday. We still don't know what happened. Torronto police has not told us anything. pic.twitter.com/FXMCDBMIJQ — Gaurav Vasdev (@gauravvasdev1) April 8, 2022

Also Read: Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson, First Black Woman to be US Supreme Court Judge