Indian Student Loses His Life In Ukraine Shelling, says Ministry of External Affairs

A piece of disturbing news is coming in from Ukraine. An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-torn Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The MEA tweeted the news of the loss of Indian life on Ukrainian soil expressing their sorrow. “With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning.” The ministry said, “We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

The MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones."

Also Read: As War Rages On, How The Military Capabilities Of Ukraine and Russia Stack Up?

With Russian forces continuing to bombard the Ukrainian cities, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has urged all Indian nationals to leave Ukraine's capital Kyiv “urgently today, by trains or any other means available”. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed President Ramnath Kovind about the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

It may be recalled to speed up the efforts to bring back Indian students stranded in war-hit Ukraine, the Centre on Monday decided that Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (retd) VK Singh would travel to its neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation missions.