Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ranked the world's most popular leader as per a finding by a US-based global leader approval tracker called 'Morning Consult' released on February 3. He beat US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak as per the rankings listed below.

Global Leader Approval: *Among all adults Modi: 78%

López Obrador: 68%

Albanese: 58%

Meloni: 52%

Lula da Silva: 50%

Biden: 40%

Trudeau: 40%

Sánchez: 36%

Scholz: 32%

Sunak: 30%

Macron: 29%

Yoon: 23%

Kishida: 21%

PM Modi was ranked for the second time in a row with an approval rating of 78 percent of India's adult population. The research firm surveyed 22 leaders, of which PM Narendra Modi tops the list with an approval rating of 78 per cent, followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 68 per cent and Swiss President Alain Berset occupying the third position with 62 per cent.

PM Narendra Modi's rating was highest on 2nd May 2020, at 84 per cent, and was lowest on 7th May 2021, at 63 per cent, when India was dealing with the peak of the second wave of Covid-19.

Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying from one country to another. The data collected in the latest approval ratings by Morning Consult is between the 26th and 31st of January this year.

Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 daily interviews globally, which are conducted online. In India, the sample represents the literate population.

"Congratulating PM Narendra Modi Ji for having the highest approval ratings of a world leader for the second consecutive year. It is commendable to have 78% approval ratings in the 9th year as PM only to prove the trust and faith reposed by the people in their leader," YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy tweeted on Saturday.

