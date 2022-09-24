Indian-origin UK Minister Suella Braverman Wins First-ever Queen Elizabeth II Award

London: British Home Secretary Suella Braverman becomes the recipient of the first-ever Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year award. The parents of the 42-year-old Indian-origin minister received the award on her behalf at a London ceremony on Friday.

“Our Queen Elizabeth II Woman of the Year Award winner sponsored by @AxiomDWFM is former Attorney General and new Home Secretary @SuellaBraverman. Her lovely parents Uma and Chris were there to collect on her behalf #20YearsOfAAA,” Asian Achievers Award tweeted.

South Asians in the UK today occupy leadership positions across a range of fields, including politics, business and civil society. Since they started in 2000, the Asian Achievers Awards recognise the outstanding work of such individuals within the South Asian community.

The British Home Secretary said she was honoured to receive this award. Braverman further said the UK is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve.

“Honoured to receive this award. Thank you so much. This is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve. Let's keep working together to support everyone to realise their potential. And thanks for looking after mum and dad,” Braverman tweeted.

Honoured to receive this award. Thank you so much. This is the best country in the world for anyone, regardless of race or background, to achieve. Let’s keep working together to support everyone to realise their potential. And thanks for looking after mum and dad! https://t.co/8Y9qjI7Cic — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) September 23, 2022

It is worth mentioning here that Braverman was appointed as the UK's Home Secretary this year. The predecessor Priti Patel is also of Indian descent. Suella Braverman was the first choice of the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss for the Home Secretary job. Suella Braverman was previously Attorney General between 2020-2022. Braverman was elected as the Conservative MP for Fareham in May 2015.

