Indian-origin Purdue University Student Killed by Korean Roommate in Dormitory

Indiana (US): A 20-year-old Indian-origin student was killed by his Korean roommate in the US state of Indiana on Wednesday, local media reported citing Purdue University sources.

Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete and the and the Tippecanoe County coroner’s office have identified the murdered student as Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis who was majoring in data science at Purdue University. The suspect 22-year-old Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha, a junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea, is in police custody on a charge of murder.

‘Jimmy’ Sha called the police on 911 at around 12:45 am ‘alerting us to the death of his roommate’ in their first-floor dormitory on the campus in West Lafayette, Wiete said, adding the motive of the killing is still unclear.

Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a Purdue University student from Indianapolis, died early Wednesday inside his McCutcheon Hall room, an apparent victim of homicide. His roommate is in custody. Video by Alex Martin/ Journal & Courier pic.twitter.com/xp8PMSiZul — South Bend Tribune (@SBTribune) October 5, 2022

Disclosing the details of the autopsy report, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said Chheda died of ‘multiple sharp-force traumatic injuries’ and the manner of death is homicide. This is the first on-campus homicide at Purdue University since 2014, police said.

