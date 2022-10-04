United States: An Indian-origin family of four, including an 8-month-old child were abducted from Merced County in the US state of California, police said.

The family from Central Valley was identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.

Merced County sheriff's office released two images of the suspect on its Facebook and Twitter handle, who they believe to be the abductor, describing him as having a shaved head and wearing a hoodie. Not much details about the abduction has been shared as the investigation is still in its early stages.

They have also posted pictures of the missing persons and requested for public’s help in locating them. The police have also warned the suspect is armed and considered dangerous.

BREAKING NEWS – KIDNAPPING INVESTIGATION THREE ADULTS & 8-MONTH BABY The Merced County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating four missing persons. Read more here: https://t.co/BXJI1QNghY pic.twitter.com/7KmhNP36nY — Merced County Sheriff's Office (@MercedSheriff) October 4, 2022

Also Read: Gujarat: 11 Killed, Four Critically Injured in Collision Between Truck and Autorickshaw in Vadodara

In a statement, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said that investigators were unsure of a motive but that authorities believe the kidnappers destroyed evidence to cover their tracks.

“So far as I know no contact has been made nor ransom demands, nothing, from the suspects in this,” Vern Warnke said adding, “We need your help.”

(With IANS inputs)