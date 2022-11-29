Indian-origin Businessman’s Store Looted in New Zealand, Second Attack on Indians

Days after stabbing an Indian-origin dairy worker to death in Auckland, a store owned by an Indian-origin businessman was attacked by a group of armed robbers in New Zealand, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Sidhu Naresh runs a vape store in Hamilton on North Island. He said armed robbers entered his shop on Friday and robbed his shop at knife-point.

“The robbers came to my shop. My staff was made to kneel and a knife was put to my neck. They smashed everything, every single one of the cabinets and they walked away with the cash register,” New Zealand Herald newspaper quoted Naresh as saying.

The local newspaper said the robbers ‘couldn’t have been more than 16 years old.’ Naresh said the robbers attacked a courier who attempted to stop the offenders. He said at least 4,000 New Zealand dollars in cash was stolen during the daylight robbery.

Earlier, an Indian descent retailer 34-year-old Janak Patel was stabbed to death at his workplace at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, Auckland, following an apparent robbery. Two days later, the New Zealand arrested two accused — one of them has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery, while the other accused has been charged with robbery.

