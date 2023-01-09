The Dubai Police honoured an Indian national resident for handing over Dh134,930 cash( approximately 30 lakh Rupees) which he had found. The expat Upendra Nath Chaturvedi handed over the amount to Al Raffa Police Station.

Colonel Omar Mohammed bin Hammad, director of Al Raffa Police Station, praised Chaturvedi for his honesty. The Dubai police also awarded the Indian resident with a certificate of appreciation to emphasize the need for community-police collaboration. Chaturvedi thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and said that it have him great pride and joy.

