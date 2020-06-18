NEW DELHI: The anger among Indians against China is knowing no bounds after its treacherous act in the Monday night LAC clash near Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Calls for boycott of all China products are getting shriller even as many are gunning for revenge against the dragon country. In this melee, an illustration published by Taiwan News depicting Hindu God Sri Rama engaged in a war against the Chinese dragon, is grabbing all the eyeballs. The post has become an instant hit on social media where it is currently going viral.

The India-friendly Taiwan News published the post on Tuesday,June 16, with an illustration of lord Sri Rama stretching his bow and ready to release a huge arrow onto the Chinese dragon. They titled the post as "We Conquer. We kill."

This photo was posted on the Hong Kong social media site LIHKG.

Many Indians extended their thanks to the LIHKG for sharing the image, and to it they have responded saying that, "Likewise!! Please know this, we support you!"

Social media users have been expressing their anger over the Chinese government and posting several memes, videos of Winnie the Poo, embarrassing the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The clash between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley is reported to be the biggest confrontation between the two countries after their clashes in Nathu La in 1967. During which 80 Indian soldiers were killed, and the Chinese army lost over 300 personnel.