The Indian embassy in Nepal has issued an emergency hotline number following a Tara Air flight 9NAET airplane carrying 22 people including four Indians, which went missing on Sunday morning after it took off.The embassy stated that it was in touch with the family members.

Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people onboard, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. Search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number :+977-9851107021. https://t.co/2aVhUrB82b — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) May 29, 2022

The four Indians are from Mumbai and are from the same family. They have been identified as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Rithika Tripathi, and Vaibhav Tripathi.

The Tara Air flight 9NAET, which took off from Pokhara at 9.55 this morning went out of contact with the ATC just 15 minutes after takeoff after reaching the Lete area of Mustang. The 9N-AET Twin Otter plane was carrying four Indians, two Germans, and 13 Nepalis along with three crew members. Search operations are currently underway by the Nepal administration. The flight was scheduled to land at 10:15 a.m. at Jomsom Airport.As per the airline sources, the search operation on the Pokhara-Jomsom route was hampered by a cloudy climate.

Two helicopters that left Pokhara in search of the missing airplane returned unsuccessfully due to unfavorable climate conditions. The aircraft was seen over the sky of Jomsom in Mustang and then had diverted to Mt. Dhaulagiri after which it hadn't come into contact," Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma quoted.

Also Read: Nepal Plane With 22 Passengers, Including 4 Indians Loses Contact With ATC: Report