Indian COVID Variants Named Delta, Kappa, Courtesy WHO

The Covid19 variants that were first found in India, have been named by WHO as ‘Kappa’ and ‘Delta’ respectively. World Health Organization (WHO) shared the news on Monday stating that the various variants of the coronavirus have been named now.

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's technical Covid-19 lead posted on Twitter stating, “Today, @WHO announces new, easy-to-say labels for #SARSCoV2 Variants of Concern (VOCs) & Interest (VOIs). They will not replace existing scientific names, but are aimed to help in public discussion of VOI/VOC.”

These variants were first identified in India. B.1.617.1 variant of the Covid-19 was named as ‘Kappa’ and B1.617.2 was named ‘Delta.’ This decision was taken after India expressed their disappointment over the new variant being termed as the ‘Indian Variant.’ All the reports on the media platforms are using this term.

Recently the centre asked everyone to stop using the term, ‘Indian Covid Variant’ as it spreads misinformation. They should take down any content from their pages that refers to this term or makes use of it.

World Health Organization (WHO) has not made a confirmation. The B.1.617 Covid19 variant is not referred to as ‘Indian Variant’. The WHO did not approve that, so anyone using the term for this variant is spreading misinformation. The IT Ministry wrote to all the social media platforms in this regard. The statement read that many are referring to the variant as ‘Indian Variant’ that is spreading across many countries.

Many reports and content shared on social media referred to B.1.617 Covid19 variant as the Indian variant. It was being said that this variant was first identified in India last year in October. That has now spread to other countries as well. WHO did not refer to this term, anytime.

Earlier similar case happened with the Singaporean government. The Singapore health ministry requested the POFMA office to take any action and issue a ‘General Correction Directions’ to social media giants like Twitter and Facebook regarding the misinformation being spread about a Covid variant identified in Singapore that was said to be dangerous for children.